West Side Highway Culvert Repaired—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

West Side Highway has reopened after more than a month and a half of closure for culvert replacement work near Castle Rock.

The project began September 8th to replace an aging culvert near Waters Road at milepost 9.55. Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer Jennette Queen said replacing the culvert was critical for both driver and environmental safety.

“With the new culvert in place, the road is fully restored, and water can flow safely through the new structure for years to come,” Queen said.