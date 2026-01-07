Pete Pickett Passes—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The former president of Lower Columbia College, Vernon “Pete” Pickett, has passed away.

Pickett served as the LCC President from 1980 until his retirement in 1997. He was bestowed the honor of President Emeritus at the college and has been involved in supporting the institution long after he stepped away from the administration office on campus.

The mild-mannered and soft-spoken leader took over for Dr. David Story and brought a calm leadership to LCC during the ups and downs during his 17 year tenure.

While President at LCC, Dr. Pickett led the college into the age of digital technology, including upgrading the campus phone system, providing computers for staff, and implementing the first computer lab in an educational institution in Cowlitz County and the first Head

Start building at LCC. Campus expansion continued with the addition of the current Student Center, the Don Talley vocational building, the campus maintenance building and purchase of the Administration Building.

Dr. Pickett and his wife, Karen, remained connected to the mission of the college and regularly attended both LCC and LCC Foundation events on campus. They are members of LCC Foundation’s Wertheimer Society, the planned giving society, and remained active in the LCC Retiree Association. Their philanthropy includes supporting the Student Success Fund, Athletic Excellence and areas of greatest need.