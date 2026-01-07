Washington State Department of Licensing Sending Mobile Unit to Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you need to go to the Department of Licensing but can’t drive to Vancouver or Centralia next week, you do have another option.

The Washington State Department of Licensing says that next Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., they will be sending a mobile team to help with driver licensing and ID needs. The team will be set up at the Kelso Public Library at the Three Rivers Crossing Mall.

They will accept credit and debit cards only. No knowledge or skills tests will be offered.

Last month, the DOL location in Kelso shut down indefinitely due to issues with its facility.