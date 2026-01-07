New Jury Duty Scam—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowltiz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Temporarily Relocating—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 7, 2026
Washington State Department of Licensing Sending Mobile Unit to Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 7, 2026
It may be a new year, but the scammers are the same. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says they have become aware of a jury duty scam involving an image.
The image claims to be from the FBI and states that you missed jury duty and must send a reimbursement as a result. The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that they would not call to say you have a warrant for missing jury duty, and they would never ask you to pay off a warrant over the phone or request bank information.
If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer about an issue you know nothing about or that doesn’t make sense, contact your local law enforcement agency directly.