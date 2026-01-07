New Jury Duty Scam—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It may be a new year, but the scammers are the same. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says they have become aware of a jury duty scam involving an image.

The image claims to be from the FBI and states that you missed jury duty and must send a reimbursement as a result. The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that they would not call to say you have a warrant for missing jury duty, and they would never ask you to pay off a warrant over the phone or request bank information.

If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer about an issue you know nothing about or that doesn’t make sense, contact your local law enforcement agency directly.