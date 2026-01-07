Kelso City Council Selects Mayor and Deputy Mayor—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The new Kelso City Council has opted to once again elect Veryl Anderson as the mayor of Kelso.

Mayor Anderson was voted back in with a simple majority. The four votes came from Anderson herself and councilmembers Keenan Harvey, Jackie Collins, and Lisa Alexander. The other three councilmembers—Mike Karnofski, Jim Hill, and Brian Wood—voted for Karnofski to retake the gavel after losing to Anderson two years ago.

The vote for deputy mayor took two rounds to reach a majority. Ultimately, Lisa Alexander received five votes to take on the role, with everyone except councilmembers Collins and Harvey voting in her favor.