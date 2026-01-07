LCC Board of Trustees Places President Matt Seimears on Administrative Leave—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees voted yesterday afternoon to place President Matt Seimears on administrative leave. At this time, the reason for the leave and its timeline have not been disclosed. LCC Information Officer Wendy Hall said that because this is a personnel matter, no further details can legally be provided.

The board has appointed Dr. Kristen Finnel, the Vice President of Instruction, to serve as the college’s interim president.

Seimears has served as president since being hired by the board in January of 2024.

LCC Vice President of Foundation, HR & Legal Affairs Kendra Sprague also remains on leave. That information became public after citizens appeared before the board last month rallying in her support. Details regarding her leave have also not been shared by the institution.