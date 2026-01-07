Woman Believed to be Victim Now Arrested in Connection to Rainier Deli and Mart Robbery—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There has now been a second arrest in connection to the armed robbery at the Rainier Deli and Mart last month; the woman originally believed to be a victim is now behind bars.

According to a report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Tatiana Martinez of Longview was indicted by a Columbia County grand jury after investigators reviewed surveillance footage linking her to the December 12th incident involving her ex-boyfriend. As previously reported, 36-year-old Kristopher Mann, also of Longview, was arrested shortly after the robbery. He faces charges of first-degree robbery, theft, and menacing.

The initial report from the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the store after a 911 call reported an individual, later identified as Mann, held a knife to an employee’s neck and demanded money and other items of value from employees and patrons inside the store.

Martinez told police she did not recognize Mann while his face was covered by a mask and said he told her to instruct an employee to place the cash into a bag.