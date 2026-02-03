Pedestrian Hit & Killed on Highway 30 Near Scappoose—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday evening while crossing Highway 30 near Scappoose.

According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 69-year-old Sherri Shaver of Eagle Creek was crossing a dark portion of the highway near milepost 19, south of Scappoose, around 6 p.m. When she was crossing, she was struck by a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old St. Helens resident.

Shaver was pronounced dead at the scene.