One Week Left For February 10th Special Election—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

You now have just one week left to get those ballots returned for the February 10th special election.

As a reminder, you should only have received a ballot in Cowlitz County if you live in the Longview or Kalama School District. In Longview, the ballot is for the Replacement Capital Projects and Security and Technology Levy, and in Kalama, it is for the Replacement Educational Program and Operations Levy.

As of yesterday, ballot returns were listed at just 17.22%.

Ballots are due back by 8 p.m. next Tuesday. You can return them by drop box or through the mail—they just must be postmarked by election day. If you haven’t registered to vote yet or need to update your voter’s address, it’s not too late. You can still do so online or by mail until the end of today, or in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office until election day.