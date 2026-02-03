Kelso City Council Preview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tonight, the Kelso City Council will receive the Kelso Police Department’s annual report and review its standing board and committee assignments.

The police department report will be presented by Police Chief Rich Fletcher and will cover department activity from last year, including call statistics, traffic enforcement, arrests, crime reporting, drug overdoses, and more.

The council will also conduct its annual review of standing board and committee assignments, with the opportunity to make changes to previously assigned roles.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Kelso City Council Chambers.