Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle on I-5 Near Vader—Klog 100.7 News

A pedestrian was hospitalized after reportedly running into traffic on I-5 northbound yesterday morning near Vader.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision occurred at milepost 59 of the freeway at approximately 9:22am. 33-year-old Zerrah Buell of Ferndale had reportedly run out onto the highway when she was struck in the left lane by a 2017 Lexus RX driven by 69-year-old Kathleen Meehan of Olympia.

Buell was transported by ambulance to Tacoma General Hospital; her current condition is unknown. It is not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.