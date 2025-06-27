8th Avenue Apartment Fire—Klog 100.7 News

An apartment was evacuated on 8th Avenue after a fire broke out yesterday.

Longview firefighters responded at around 5:38pm to a reported kitchen fire on the bottom floor of a two-story apartment in the 900 block of 8th Avenue, across from 7th Avenue Park.

Longview police officers were the first on the scene and confirmed smoke and possible occupants with smoke inhalation. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire mostly extinguished thanks to the quick actions of a maintenance worker who had been on site, they used a garden hose to knock down the flames.

Battalion Chief Eric Koreis said, “This could have been much worse. The maintenance worker’s immediate response made a significant difference in preventing fire spread and injuries. We appreciate his quick thinking and courage.”

Crews completed a search of the apartment and confirmed the fire had not spread beyond the kitchen. No injuries were reported, and two dogs safely escaped the apartment before fire crews arrived.

It was determined that the fire started on a stovetop after combustible materials were left too close to a heat source. The fire has been ruled an accident. Due to smoke damage, the apartment has been deemed uninhabitable until it is decontaminated and repaired. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.