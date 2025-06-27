6/27-6/29/2025 Weekend Events—Klog 100.7 News

Friday:

The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy this Friday from 10am to 4pm at the 30th Ave. Safeway.

The Elochoman Marina Street Market in Cathlamet is back this and every Friday from 3:30-6:30. This Friday it moves to the Little Island Creamery on Little Island Road on Puget Island.

The Mi Familia Swap Meet runs every Friday from 5 to 10pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm at 1525 Broadway St. in Longview.

RV Inn Style has the 1,000 Bike Rally at the Toutle River RV resort this weekend. It’s Friday from 5pm to 9pm, Saturday from 9am to 9pm, and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. This is the biggest motorcycle event in Southwest Washington. Entry is free.

Saturday:

Big Smoke in Little Kalama is this Saturday from 9am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm at Haydu Park. Sample mouthwatering BBQ from pro pitmasters and sip on craft beers and wines. Explore the artisan market, let the kids play and win prizes, and groove to live music.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is every Saturday, 9am–2pm, in the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.

The Clatskanie Farmers Market runs every Saturday from June to September! 10am–2pm in Copes Park, with live music and other special events throughout the season.

The Three Rivers Crossing (formerly, the Three Rivers Mall) is doing a Grand Reopening this Saturday. It’s a Renovation Celebration from noon to 3pm with live music, a chance to check out the new space and get special deals, and there’s a gift for the first 300 guests! A Carnival is also happening outside of the mall behind the old Macy’s location Friday and Saturday.

Tattoos for Teens: a Pop-Up Benefit for Beth’s Place is this Saturday and Sunday (June 28th and 29th), 10am-6pm at Realty One Group Pacifica (1322 Commerce Ave in Longview). Come out for flash tattoos by local tattoo artists, free BBQ (donations accepted), dirty sodas, a raffle and live music! A portion of every dollar spent will benefit local homeless youth.