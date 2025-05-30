PeaceHealth to Cut 1% of Employees & Freeze Hiring—Klog 100.7 News

PeaceHealth has announced it is cutting about 1 percent of its 16,000-member workforce and implementing a hiring freeze through the end of the year.

According to The Columbian, the staffing reductions are expected to affect employees at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, as well as at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart and RiverBend Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon. PeaceHealth St. John in Longview was not mentioned in the cuts.

In a letter to staff, the organization said the decision follows months of analysis and a comprehensive review of current health care market conditions. While PeaceHealth reported modest increases in hospital net revenue, it noted that daily operating expenses have risen at nearly twice that rate.

The hiring freeze will not apply to clinical, patient-facing, or other essential roles needed to maintain operations. The cuts will include both layoffs and the closure of some open, unfilled positions. Impacted employees were notified last week.