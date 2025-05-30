This Sunday is the 3rd Annual Rainier 2 Longview Bridge Run presented by PeaceHealth. The race starts at Rainier City Park at 8 a.m. and ends at Martin’s Dock along Lake Sacajawea. During the race, the Lewis & Clark Bridge will be fully closed to all vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., according to the Washington Department of Transportation. However, according to the R2L announcement and the reader board on the bridge, the closure will last from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., so plan ahead accordingly for either length of closure.

Registration for the event has closed. Shuttle service from Martin’s Dock to Rainier City Park will be available to participants.