OREGON Lewis & Clark Bridge Closure—Klog 100.7 News

There has been some confusion regarding a bridge closure in the Astoria area. Reports have mentioned weekday closures of the “Lewis & Clark Bridge.” To clarify, this is not the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Longview and Rainier.

The closure affects the bridge between Astoria and Warrenton on Highway 101B. It will be closed on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 23 for bridge repairs.

The New Youngs Bay Bridge between Astoria and Warrenton remains open.