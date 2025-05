A road closure is in effect today in Longview due to an emergency sewer main repair on Fir Street.

The work is taking place next to PeaceHealth at 1765 Fir Street and began at 8 a.m. Crews expect to finish by 4 p.m. During the repair, Fir Street will be closed to through traffic between 17th and 18th Avenues. Local traffic will still be permitted to enter the area.