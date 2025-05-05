Love Rose Bazan-Venegas: April 7, 2025 – April 25, 2025

LONGVIEW- Love Rose Bazan-Venegas was born on April 7, 2025, in Vancouver, Washington, and passed away peacefully on April 25, 2025, in Longview, Washington. Though her time with us was brief—just two weeks and five days—her presence brought immeasurable joy and love to all who knew her.

From the moment she arrived, Love filled the hearts of her family with warmth and light. She was a beautiful baby girl whose gentle spirit touched everyone around her. Her favorite place was resting on her mommy’s chest, where she found comfort and peace. In those quiet moments, surrounded by love, she gave so much happiness in return.

Love is deeply cherished by her mother, Mya, and her father, Marcos. She is also remembered with love by a large extended family who held her close in their hearts from the very beginning.

Though her life was short, Love’s impact will be everlasting. Her memory will be carried forward in every heartbeat of those who love her so dearly.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her.



LONGVIEW- Love Rose Bazan-Venegas nació el 7 de abril de 2025 en Vancouver, Washington, y falleció pacíficamente el 25 de abril de 2025, en Longview, Washington. Aunque su tiempo con nosotros fue breve, solo dos semanas y cinco días, su presencia trajo una alegría y un amor inconmensurables a todos los que la conocieron.

Desde el momento en que llegó, Love llenó los corazones de ella familia de calidez y luz. Era una hermosa niña cuyo espíritu amable conmovió a todos a ella alrededor. Ella lugar favorito era descansar en el pecho de su mamá, donde encontró consuelo y paz. En esos momentos tranquilos, rodeada de amor, ella dio tanta felicidad a cambio.

El amor es profundamente apreciado por su madre, Mya, y su padre, Marcos. También es recordada con amor por una gran familia extendida que la mantuvo cerca en sus corazones desde el principio.

Aunque ella vida fue corta, el impacto de Love será eterno. Ella memoria se llevará adelante en cada latido del corazón de aquellos que la aman tanto.

Que su memoria traiga consuelo a aquellos que la conocieron.