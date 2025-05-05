David Dean Elder: December 28, 1959 – April 29, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- David (Dave) Dean Elder was born on December 28, 1959, in St. Helens, Oregon, to the late Harold and Betty Elder. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Scappoose, Oregon, on April 29, 2025.

David is preceded in death by his wife Susie (Hutton) Elder, parents Harold and Betty Elder, his sister, Lynda Sinner. He is survived by his children, son Parker Elder, daughter Jennifer (Elder) Beckstrom, son-in-law Erik Beckstrom, and his cherished grandson, Lane Beckstrom. He is also survived by his sister Susan (Elder) Reynolds and brother-in-law Steven Reynolds.

A graduate of St. Helens High School, David was deeply rooted in his community. He volunteered with the EMTs in Scappoose before pursuing a career in graphic design at Data Print in Wilsonville and then worked for the St. Helens school district. For the past 29 years, he worked for the City of St. Helens Public Works Department, spending the last five years as a dedicated supervisor. David held a deep respect and affection for his crew, considering them part of his extended family.

David had a zest for life and a spirit of adventure. He enjoyed baseball, football—cheering proudly for the Rams—NASCAR racing, bungee jumping, and even skydiving. A car enthusiast, he loved working on his Camaro and VW Bug, often alongside his nephew Mark Griffith.

Known for his kind heart and gentle spirit, Dave touched the lives of many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside will be held May 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon

Flowers may be sent to Columbia Funeral Home and Cremation Center or donations can be made in his name to a charity of your choice.