Debra Jean Bugg: June 20, 1956 — April 12, 2025

LONGVIEW- Debra Jean Bugg, affectionately known as “Mema,” passed away on April 12, 2025, in Longview, Washington, after a courageous battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Born on June 20, 1956, in Alabama, Debra’s warmth and vivacious spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

Debra was a proud graduate of Mark Morris High School, completing her education with determination. She was known for her infectious smile and vibrant personality, characterized by her big heart and love for her family. She was outgoing and always the life of the party, sharing joyous moments with friends and family alike. Whether it was a beach outing or a camping trip, Debra cherished those family adventures, creating lasting memories along the shores and under the stars.

Her proudest accomplishments revolved around her family, as she dedicated her life to raising her children and teaching them to live fully and joyfully. Debra’s legacy is reflected in her children: Jeb Parkinson, Bobby Bugg, Amanda Austin, and Ricky Bugg, as well as her daughter-in-law, Nicole Bugg. She leaves behind a remarkable lineage that includes 13 adoring grandchildren, who will forever carry her spirit in their hearts.

Debra is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. Bugg, who passed away in 2001, and her parents, Dale and Katherine Nofsinger, as well as her sister, Diane Ashmore. Although they have departed, their memories remain intertwined with hers, contributing to the rich tapestry of her life.

As we remember Mema, we celebrate her zest for life, her unwavering affection for her family, and the countless joyful moments she shared with those around her. Her legacy of love will continue to inspire all who were fortunate to be part of her life.