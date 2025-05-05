Charges Reduced for Former St. Helens High School Teacher in Student Sex Abuse Case—Klog 100.7 News

One of two former St. Helens High School teachers accused in a student sex abuse scandal is now facing reduced charges. Retired teacher Mark Collins was arrested in November for allegedly sexually abusing students. He originally faced two felony counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted third-degree sexual abuse. Each charge involved a different minor at the time of the alleged incidents.

According to the Columbia County Spotlight, the two second-degree sexual abuse charges have since been downgraded to third-degree sexual abuse misdemeanors, while the original third-degree charge has been reduced to attempted third-degree sexual abuse. A fourth charge involving another accuser was briefly added but has since been dropped.

Columbia County Deputy District Attorney Erin Brady explained that the downgrade was due to legal timing: “This was due solely to the fact that the incidents of abuse occurred prior to the change in the law allowing for felony enhancement based upon a defendant being a teacher.”

Eric Stearns, the second former teacher involved in the case, is still facing felony charges.