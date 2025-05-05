Full Overnight Closure of I-5 Near Woodland for Bridge Inspections—Klog 100.7 News

Winlock School Levy Passes—Klog 100.7 NewsMay 5, 2025
If you plan to travel on southbound I-5 overnight tomorrow, prepare for potential delays.
I-5 southbound will be fully closed for a bridge inspection near Woodland, from milepost 24 to milepost 22. The closure will last from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. A detour will be available via the off- and on-ramps at Exit 22.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews will be performing a chain drag test during the closure to assess the condition of the bridge.