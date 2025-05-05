Candidate Filing Week—Klog 100.7 News

And so it begins—the start of election season. Today marks the beginning of candidate filing week in Washington State.

In Cowlitz County, election filing is open for both in-person and online submissions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Friday. In-person filing is available at the Cowlitz County Elections Office in Kelso, located at 207 North 4th Avenue, Room 205.

To accommodate the filing period, the Elections Office has extended its usual schedule and will be open on Friday this week.