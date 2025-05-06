Kelso families with young children have a great opportunity tonight: it’s Kinderpalooza, a fun event for Kelso kindergarteners, early learners, and their families. The event takes place at Coweeman Middle School from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today.

Every elementary school in Kelso will have a table staffed by kindergarten teachers, offering fun activities, giveaways, and even visits from school mascots. Community organizations and local resources will also be on-site.

Families can also register their child for school at the event.