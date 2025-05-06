St. Helens School Board Election—Klog 100.7 News

Oregon is currently two weeks away from the upcoming May 20 special election.

Much of the attention is focused on the three St. Helens School Board seats up for election. This comes after a period of major turmoil within the district over the past six months. In mid-November, the St. Helens community was shaken by a sex abuse scandal at St. Helens High School involving two teachers. The incident led to administrative arrests, staff members being placed on leave, and the resignation of the school board chair.

Three board positions—Positions 1, 3, and 4—are on the ballot. Those seats are currently held by Kellie Jo Smith, Trinity Monahan, and board chair Mathieu Douglass. Douglass, who was appointed in January, is the only incumbent seeking re-election. He is running against Rochelle Russell.

The other two races are:

Christine Smith-Reed, Reni Nowling, and Bron Brown competing for one seat

Nathan Tompkins facing off against Reed Hjort in the other

A virtual candidate forum will be held tonight on the district’s YouTube channel from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.