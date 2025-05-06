Kelso City Council Meeting Preview—Klog 100.7 News

Some tension is expected at tonight’s Kelso City Council meeting during a discussion about the Food for Change program operating at Catlin Hall.

The controversy centers on whether the homeless food service program should be allowed to operate out of Catlin Hall and the area near the Kelso Spray Park on Sundays. The current arrangement, created by Councilmember Jim Hill, is intended as a one-month trial.

The program previously operated out of the Family Health Center but was forced to relocate.

Deputy Mayor Kimberly Lefebvre brought the issue forward as a discussion item. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Kelso City Council Chambers.