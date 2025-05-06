Longview/Kelso City Council Candidates Filed for November Election—Klog 100.7 News

Yesterday marked the first day of candidate filing week in Cowlitz County, giving us an early look at how the upcoming August primary elections may shape up locally.

In the Longview City Council races, Mayor Spencer Boudreau is the only incumbent who has filed for re-election so far, and no challengers have filed against him yet. Retired doctor PJ Peterson and digital marketer Josh Carter are both campaigning for the seat currently held by Councilmember MaryAlice Wallis. Financial advisor Chris Bryant is the sole candidate so far for the seat held by Councilmember Angie Wean.

Over on the Kelso City Council, the only candidates to file so far are incumbents—Councilmember Mike Karnofski and Deputy Mayor Kimberly Lefebvre.

A full list of candidates who have filed for positions throughout the county is available through the Cowlitz County Elections: https://voter.votewa.gov/CandidateList.aspx?e=893&c=08