Brad Loren Ramey: 1971 — 2025

LONGVIEW- Brad Loren Ramey ascended to heaven on May 2, 2025, at the age of 53. A man of towering presence—both literally at 6’6” and in character—Brad lived a full, adventurous, and wholehearted life. From a young age, his mother described him as determined, a trait that served him well in everything he pursued.

That determination, coupled with his athletic talent, led Brad to excel in sports, especially basketball, which he played competitively on tournament teams and at the collegiate level. Off the court, Brad channeled the same drive into a successful career in both education and sales. But more than his achievements, it was Brad’s kindness, good heart, and generous spirit that defined him. He was always the first to lend a helping hand—never afraid to get dirty and always ready to show up for those in need.

A true free spirit, Brad rarely turned down a dare, even if the stakes were as simple as a $1 bet. His sense of humor, flair for storytelling, and love of conversation made him unforgettable. He wasn’t afraid to be silly if it meant making someone laugh.

Brad had many passions. He loved old cars—especially square-body trucks—motorcycles, Elvis Presley, auto racing, and cheering on his favorite teams. He was an avid golfer, a devoted foodie, and had developed a true appreciation for a good Hazy IPA. Brad also loved to travel and was always up for a new adventure.

Despite facing significant health challenges in recent years, Brad remained remarkably positive. Anchored by his deep faith and unwavering love for Jesus Christ, he used his journey with cancer as a platform to share the hope and peace he found in his Savior. When asked how he was doing, Brad’s signature response was always the same: “Best Day Ever.”

Brad was a beloved husband, father, Papa, son, brother, and friend. He brought light and laughter into every room, and the warmth of his smile was as memorable as his towering height. His legacy will live on in every shared story, every Elvis song played, and every shot sunk on the basketball court in his honor.

Brad is survived by his loving wife, Renee; his children Lauren (Jared) Patterson, Tyler, Masen Baker, Kade, and Presley; his cherished grandchildren, Kellen and Ky; his father, Terry; his brother, Jim (Dana) Ramey; his sister, Shalyn (Alan) Crimmel; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Teri Anne, and his stepson, Keigan Baker.

A funeral service will be held on May 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Newlife Church. A celebration of life will follow from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at Ashtown Brewing. Friends and family are warmly invited to attend both.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks you consider donating to the Brad Ramey Memorial Junior League Golf Tournament. 100% of donations will be used to host an annual tournament for young golfers at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview, WA.

And with that, Brad Ramey has left the building.