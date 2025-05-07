Toutle Teacher Attends National Constitution Center Weekend Workshop—Klog 100.7 News

A local teacher recently had a unique professional opportunity. Chris Bryd, a civics and history teacher at Toutle Lake High School, was selected to attend the Landmark Supreme Court Cases Weekend Workshop at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Mr. Bryd was one of just 14 teachers from across the country chosen for the program. All expenses were covered by the National Constitution Center.

According to the Center, “These immersive three-day professional learning sessions are designed to deepen participants’ understanding of constitutional topics while fostering collaboration with peers nationwide. These workshops include engaging discussions with constitutional scholars, insights into the Center’s classroom-ready resources, and practical application sessions.”