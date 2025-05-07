Wa Way & 9th Avenue Injury Collision—Klog 100.7 News

Brad Loren RameyMay 6, 2025
RJSHS History Teacher Earns National Award—KLOG 100.7 NewsMay 7, 2025
One person was injured in a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Washington Way and 9th Avenue.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near the KFC around 12:25 p.m. Two vehicles were reported to be involved in the collision. Within minutes, it was confirmed that one person had been injured and was transported to St. John Medical Center for further evaluation.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.