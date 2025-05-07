RJSHS History Teacher Earns National Award—KLOG 100.7 News

A big congratulations to Mr. Andrew Demko of Rainier Jr. Sr. High School! Mr. Demko is one of only five advisors in the nation selected to be Advisor of the Year by the National History Club for the 2024-2025 school year.

After over 25 years of bringing history to life for his students through skits, guest speakers, living history programs, the annual Rainier Revisited, and multiple educational trips to Washington D.C., Mr. Demko called this award a “major honor.”

Robert Nasson, the Executive Director of the National History Club, said, Mr. Demko will receive a plaque and national recognition by the Club online and in their newsletter for his “exceptional commitment to history education.”

At this time, Mr. Demko is getting his students ready for this year’s educational trip to Washington D.C. and New York, including, helping them to fundraise. If you’d like to help local students experience U.S. historical sites in person, you can reach Mr. Demko at 503-556-4215 ext 310 or sent donations to:

RJSHS Washington D.C. Educational Trip

28170 Old Rainier Rd,

Rainier, OR 97048