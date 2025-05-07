2025 Longview/Kelso City Council Candidate UPDATE—Klog 100.7 News

Wa Way & 9th Avenue Injury Collision—Klog 100.7 NewsMay 7, 2025
More candidates have filed for the upcoming August 2025 primary elections.
Wayne Nichols, a retired Weyerhaeuser employee and local union leader, has filed to run for the Longview City Council. He will face current Mayor Spencer Boudreau in the race.
In Kelso, a challenger has entered the race for city council. Jackie Collins has filed to run against incumbent Deputy Mayor Kimberly Lefebvre.