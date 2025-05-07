Volcano Rescue Team Finds Lost Person on Mount St. Helens—Klog 100.7 News

The Volcano Rescue Team truly put the “search” in Search & Rescue over the weekend. Crews say they followed footprints in the snow to locate a lost hiker after their cellphone died on Mount St. Helens.

An SOS signal was initially received from a satellite communicator device around 8 p.m. Sunday, near the summer route on the south side of the mountain. The person’s last message, sent before their phone died, indicated they were lost and exhausted.

Two rescue teams responded to the hiker’s last known coordinates. They discovered the person had traveled several miles downhill, off the designated route. Rescuers were able to follow their footprints through the snow, eventually reaching them around 2 a.m. in a steep drainage area.

The hiker was reportedly cold and very tired but uninjured. The rescue team helped them back to the trail and transported them to the parking lot using an ARGO vehicle.

In a statement, the Volcano Rescue Team reminded the public that situations like this highlight the importance of carrying backup batteries for all electronic devices.