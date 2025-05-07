Food for Change Program Removed From Kelso City Council Agenda—Klog 100.7 News

Wa Way & 9th Avenue Injury Collision—Klog 100.7 NewsMay 7, 2025
The discussion regarding the Food for Change program at Catlin Hall was removed from last night’s Kelso City Council agenda at the start of the meeting.
Councilmember Jim Hill announced that KSA had decided not to move forward with the planned “test run” of the Sunday food service program. The initiative had been set to operate out of Catlin Hall and the area near the Kelso Spray Park.