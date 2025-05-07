Kelso School District Changes School Boundaries in West Kelso—KLog 100.7 News

If you have a child living in West Kelso, be aware they may be attending a new school next year. This week, the Kelso School Board approved a plan to redraw school boundaries in an effort to balance enrollment between Wallace and Lexington Elementary Schools.

Students moving to Wallace will also transition to Coweeman Middle School, rather than Huntington Middle School.

The district says the change is necessary because Lexington currently has more students than it was designed to accommodate, while Wallace has fewer. Lexington is the largest elementary school in the Kelso School District, with 795 K–5 students. Wallace, by comparison, has just 314.

The new boundaries will affect approximately 30 families in West Kelso on the west side of the Cowlitz River near the old Catlin School.

Families who wish to keep their child in their current school can submit a school choice application. However, if approved, students outside the new boundaries will not be eligible for district bus service.