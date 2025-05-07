Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Staying in Our Community—Klog 100.7 News

The future of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is uncertain across Washington State due to state funding being cut from the budget—but there’s good news locally: the program isn’t going anywhere in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties.

The United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties announced yesterday that, despite the state no longer providing a 50% funding match, they will continue as a local affiliate of the program.

The Imagination Library was introduced to the area seven years ago. It provides free books by mail each month to children under the age of 5 in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties. Families can sign up at cowlitzunitedway.org.

With the recent loss of state support, United Way says donations are especially appreciated right now to keep the program strong.