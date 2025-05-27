North 1st Ave House Fire—Klog 100.7 News

There was a house fire in Kelso yesterday morning at the 800 block of North 1st Avenue, at a home near the Three Rivers Bible Church. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighters responded around 8:15 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the single-story home. They attacked the fire and were able to knock it down within just 10 minutes; it was fully extinguished by 9:06 a.m.

There were no injuries. The two adult females who were present were able to evacuate and are being assisted by the American Red Cross for shelter and other needs. The cause of the fire was reportedly accidental.