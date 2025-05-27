Kelso Unknown Service Line Material Letter—Klog 100.7 News

Kelso residents, you might have recently received a concerning letter in the mail regarding an “unknown water service line material.” It raised concerns about possible lead in the water.

The City of Kelso issued a clarification notice yesterday, stating, “We understand that a letter regarding your water service line may have caused concern, and we want to take a moment to clarify and reassure you.” They emphasized that the notice does not mean your water contains lead. Rather, it was a proactive step to confirm what material your service line is made of. In some cases, the material is simply not documented by the city, and they would like to update their records.