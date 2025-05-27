I-5 Two Vehicle Crash in Kelso—Klog 100.7 News

On Friday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash on I-5 in Kelso that led to a Castle Rock man being hospitalized.

According to the Washington State Patrol report, the crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. 28-year-old Brandon McDonald of Castle Rock was traveling northbound at milepost 40 of northbound I-5 in a 2015 Subaru Impreza. 56-year-old Eric Anderson, also of Castle Rock, was entering northbound I-5 from the Kelso Avenue on-ramp in a 2024 Subaru Forester when McDonald’s Impreza left the roadway and struck him.

McDonald was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. He has been charged with leaving the roadway. Anderson was not injured. Both McDonald and Anderson were wearing seatbelts, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.