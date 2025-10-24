New St. Helens School Board Member—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The St. Helens School Board has appointed Kim Walker as its newest member.

The Columbia County Spotlight reports the board voted 3-1 Wednesday night to select Walker from a pool of six candidates. She fills the seat left vacant by Bill Amos, who resigned earlier this year.

Walker, a 23-year St. Helens resident and former Columbia River Fire and Rescue board member, says she’s passionate about helping local schools succeed. Her term runs through June 2027.

She says she hopes to help the district move forward from last year’s controversies by promoting openness, collaboration, and strategic planning despite tight budgets.