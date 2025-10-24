Kalama School District Provides Update on Threat Situation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kalama School District has issued a follow-up statement after Wednesday’s evacuation and early dismissal caused by a bomb threat.

The district said students and staff followed safety procedures and remained safe but acknowledged that communication with families fell short of expectations. Officials admitted they did not use all available notification systems to announce the early dismissal.

They apologized for the confusion and said they are reviewing emergency communication protocols to prevent similar issues. That includes retraining staff on alert procedures and testing all notification systems.