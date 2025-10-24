Backlash Against Longview City Council Member Kalei LaFave During Open Comment—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Several residents criticized Council Member Kalei LaFave during last night’s Longview City Council meeting following videos that appeared to show her striking a protester with a “God is King” sign and grabbing them during Saturday’s “No Kings” protest in Longview.

During public comment, speakers described LaFave’s behavior as aggressive and inappropriate for an elected official, with some calling for her resignation or formal censure.

Others defended LaFave, saying she acted in self-defense and that other videos show a different perspective. In a Facebook post, LaFave wrote that they were “yelled at, spit on, kicked, pushed, called names and criticized for our faith” during the protest.