Friday, October 24th

KLOG presents Randy Linder, Father and Son live at Fei’s Carriage. Enjoy the music of Bob Seger, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Beatles, Tom Petty, and more. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com or at the door.

The Salvation Army’s Empty Bowl fundraiser is Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with live music, stories, a dessert dash, and a silent auction. Every guest gets a handmade ceramic bowl and delicious soup from local restaurants. Tickets are $50 and available by calling 360-423-3990.

At the Dana Brown Mainstage Theatre inside R.A. Long High School, the theatre department presents Our Town by Thornton Wilder. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 at the door.

Agnes of God finishes its run this weekend at Stageworks Northwest. Catch it Friday or Saturday at 7:30 p.m., or at the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. The show follows a nun with dark secrets who’s accused of a terrible crime.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the Kelso Theater Pub is holding two special screenings — Friday night for ages 13 and up, and Saturday for ages 21 and up. Doors open at 9 p.m.

The Cinema of Horrors is open all weekend at the old Three Rivers Mall Cinema in Kelso — four haunts, one ticket, and one of Washington’s scariest haunted attractions. Tickets are available at cinemaofhorrors.com.

Saturday, October 25th

The Spooky Beaver Bash is all day Saturday at the Salty Beaver! It kicks off with a bounce house from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., plus great food, drinks, and games. A balloon artist joins the fun from 5 to 8 p.m., family karaoke runs 5 to 9 p.m., then adult karaoke from 9 p.m. to midnight.

It’s National Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off unused or expired medications for safe disposal at Walmart on 38th and Ocean Beach Highway or Walgreens on 30th and Ocean Beach.

Why do a 5K when you could do a 3.14-mile Pumpkin Pi Fun Run/Walk? Longview Parks and Rec’s event starts at 9 a.m. at Willow Grove Park — and yes, there’s pumpkin pie at the finish line.

The Trick or Treat Walk at the Lake runs from 2 to 4 p.m. under the Log Arch off Kesler Boulevard. KLOG will be live with Trolley Local handing out free candy — bring the family and wear your costumes!

The Harvest Festival at Stella Lutheran Chapel is Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring a silent auction, raffles, door prizes, and a smoked bratwurst dinner.

St. Helens’ Spirit of Halloweentown continues through Halloween, featuring haunted attractions, celebrity guests, photo ops, food, games, live shows, and the Great Pumpkin Lighting. Inspired by Disney’s Halloweentown, the event runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Halloween from 4 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 26th

It’s the Castle Rock Halloween Jamboree downtown from 3 to 6 p.m., rain or shine. There’ll be games, Trunk-or-Treat, a haunted house, and lots more family fun — many activities are free to the community.