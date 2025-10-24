Marvin Samuel Jones: September 23, 1950 – October 19, 2025

RAINIER- Marvin Samuel Jones, 75, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away at home on October 19, 2025. He was born on September 23, 1950, in Astoria, Oregon.

Marvin grew up in the Napa area, and later attended high school in Astoria. He developed a lifelong love for the outdoors. He was happiest near the coast — a true “coasty” at heart — where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and long bike rides that could stretch twenty miles or more.

For over 25 years, Marvin dedicated his time to managing local softball leagues and tournaments. In his later years, he worked as a maintenance manager for Senior Housing, where he was deeply respected and appreciated by residents and co-workers alike for his kindness, reliability, and strong work ethic.

Marvin loved the Lord and lived his faith through quiet generosity and care for others.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary Jones; an older sister, Gwen, several nieces and nephews; his son, Monty (wife Esmy) and grandson Cameron; daughters Michelle (spouse Zach) and Ivy (spouse Tim); and his stepchildren Ryan, Travis, and Megan, along with their children. He also leaves behind his faithful dog, Dash, who was always by his side.

Marvin will be remembered for his big heart, his gentle ways, and his devotion to the simple joys of life — a bike ride, a day on the coast, or a moment of laughter shared with those he loved. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.