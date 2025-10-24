Correction on Mathew Merz Arrest Story—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

We have a correction to the story published today about former Kalama City Councilman Matthew Merz.

The story concerned a police report alleging that Merz attacked a man with brass knuckles in Vancouver on October 12.

The charges of third-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon were dismissed in Clark County Superior Court. However, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that it is still reviewing possible misdemeanor charges in District Court.

We also referenced the Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) issued against Mr. Merz in 2024. Merz contends that the order came just one month after he filed a civil lawsuit against former Kalama Police Chief Rafael Herrera, Mayor Mike Reuter, and the Kalama Police Department, alleging misconduct. He says he is continuing to pursue action.