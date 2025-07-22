New Director of United Way—Klog 100.7 News

The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties has named Lois Smith as its new Executive Director.

In the announcement, the organization said Smith “brings decades of experience and a deep passion for community impact,” adding that they’re excited about the leadership and vision she brings to the role.

Smith told KLOG she is equally excited for the opportunity.

She brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector across the country, with a background that includes operations and resource management, strategic and operational planning, organizational development, and government affairs. Her past roles include leadership positions with AARP, Campaign for Equal Justice, Family Promise, Washington Public Health, and the Commission on Aging.

Smith has lived in Vancouver for the past 11 years but recently relocated to Longview, saying she believes in living in the community she serves.