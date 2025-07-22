Westrock Commercial Fire—Klog 100.7 News

Margaret Elsa BoothJuly 21, 2025
A commercial fire broke out Monday evening at the Smurfit Westrock plant in Longview.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said Cowlitz 911 received reports from Westrock shortly after 7 p.m. about a fire at the facility. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the 300 block of Fiber Way. While en route, crews saw a large column of black smoke rising from the mill.
The fire was found in a pulp tank and was brought under control shortly after 8 p.m.
The cause of the fire has not been released, and no injuries have been reported.