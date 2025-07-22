Columbia County Officers Involved Shooting Update—Klog 100.7 News

Further details have been released in the officer-involved shooting that followed a pursuit and crash in Columbia County Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, 47-year-old Kyle Graham was driving a white Kia Optima on Canaan Road near Highway 30 in Deer Island when he lost control, went off the roadway, and crashed down an embankment near Merrill Creek.

Officers confronted Graham following the crash and discovered he was armed. Shots were fired, and Graham was struck. Life-saving efforts were made, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Graham had reportedly been wanted for eluding Washington State Patrol troopers during a pursuit Saturday that crossed the Lewis & Clark Bridge into Oregon.

The deputy who fired his weapon, Seann Luedke, has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol. Luedke has three years with the department and prior law enforcement experience in Oregon.

The Oregon State Police Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation.