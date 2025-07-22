Gerald “Jerry” Louis Jackson: October 28, 1943 – June 15, 2025

LONGVIEW- Gerald “Jerry” L. Jackson passed away at home on June 15th, 2025, after a long battle with dementia. He was surrounded by family and many friends in his final days, and although his memory was not what it once was, his recognition and enjoyment of everyone who came to visit was very clear. Being the amazing husband, father, grandfather, friend, and so much more, it was bittersweet but fitting that he passed away on Father’s Day.

Jerry was born in Vancouver, WA on October 28th, 1943, to Clarence “Ted” and Helen (Watts) Jackson the fifth out of seven boys they had together. The family moved around several times in his childhood, including Castle Rock, Kalama, and Kelso. He would often tell stories of his adventures growing up as bedtime stories to his grandchildren, from making “smooth dirt” with his brothers underneath their house using wire screens, Sam the turkey bullying his sister-in-law, and accidentally dyeing his legs blue by putting too much bluing on his jeans.

In November of 1960 at 17 years old, Jerry enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in Southern California for a time and also served overseas in Japan. His last few months in the service were spent on a ship off the coast of Vietnam, where he decided against reenlistment because he wanted to go home and spend time with his mother. While he did not graduate high school, he earned his GED during his enlistment thanks to a superior who gave him a direct order to take the GED test that was being offered that day. He received an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1964.

One thing everyone knew about Jerry is that he was one of the hardest working people anyone knew. He immediately went to work for Weyerhauser upon his discharge from the Marine Corps. In January of 1966 he began a long stint at the Longview Police Department where he worked his way up through the ranks, eventually becoming a Detective Sergeant. In 1970 he was awarded the Outstanding Police Officer award for his dedication to his job. His time at Longview PD earned him several lifelong friends including Ed Bourdage, Mark Carlstrom, and Hal Mahnke. During his time as a police Officer, his children Julie and David “Scott” were born. He worked side jobs including driving a school bus to help support his family.

After 1 1⁄2 years of being the general manager Jerry and his wife Jo took over ownership of the rock-n-roll bar Bonnie and Clyde’s in Longview where they hosted countless sold-out events and made many more lifelong friends. There are too many to list, but amongst those with whom he often still had contact are his best friend Bobby Baldwin, Skip and Sydney(Quick) Mayclin, Rosie Eden, and Wendy Amos. In its prime, Bonnie and Clyde’s was “the place to be” and many 21st birthdays were celebrated with a ride on the mechanical bull. The 1936 Ford Tudor Sedan that he had placed atop the sign in the 1982 was taken down in 2010 and donated to the Unique Tin car club who restored it back to driving condition.

Upon closure of Bonnie and Clyde’s in 1986, Jerry began his career in construction, with his brother Ray teaching him along the way. He worked tirelessly to build a successful general contracting business, Cowlitz Mobile Service, which he owned and operated until 2018 when he officially retired.

Jerry created a legacy of hard work, compassion, and having fun. The activities were too many to list, but summers spent on Silver Lake with his children and grandchildren, bike rides to the park, beach trips, and many more adventures with his family were enjoyed by all. He always had an inappropriate joke or funny anecdote to share and was known for being tough but also fair and generous. He was the type of person who couldn’t go to any public place without running into someone he employed, did a job for, or arrested (yes really, arrested). He touched so many lives in so many ways and was loved by all who knew him. The space that he leaves in the lives of his loved ones is felt deeply but serves as encouragement to live life as fully as he did.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his four of his brothers (Mel, Curly, Richard, and Ray) as well as his daughter in law Jeanna (Scott) Jackson, and his close friend Ed Bourdage.

Jerry is survived by his wife Jo, his daughter Julie (Jackson) Klein, his son David “Scott” Jackson (Aleta), his brothers Larry and Kenneth Jackson, grandchildren Keagan (Shaina) Clark, Krista Jackson, Joel Jackson, Lily Klein (Brendan), and Brycen Jackson (Annie), great-grandchildren Carter, Ray, and Emmalin, and numerous other family and friends. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement, but everyone close to him knows how lucky they are to have been loved by him.

A celebration of life will be held at the Longview Moose Lodge at 921 Washington Way in Longview on Saturday, September 13th from 11am-3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Community House on Broadway, or any other cause you feel would be appropriate to honor his memory.