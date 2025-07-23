Gerald “Jerry” Louis JacksonJuly 22, 2025
Body Found in Columbia River Near Martin Island this Month Identified—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 23, 2025
The Cowlitz PUD is warning customers that scammers are once again posing as utility representatives. They advise anyone who receives a suspicious call to hang up immediately and call the PUD directly at 360-423-2210.
Scammers can manipulate caller ID to make it appear as though the call is coming from the utility. If customers mistakenly hang up on a legitimate call, the PUD says not to worry — they’d rather customers be safe than fall victim to a scam.