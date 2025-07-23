The Cowlitz PUD is warning customers that scammers are once again posing as utility representatives. They advise anyone who receives a suspicious call to hang up immediately and call the PUD directly at 360-423-2210.

Scammers can manipulate caller ID to make it appear as though the call is coming from the utility. If customers mistakenly hang up on a legitimate call, the PUD says not to worry — they’d rather customers be safe than fall victim to a scam.